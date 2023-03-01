ST. JOSEPH — The cause of an explosion that was heard and felt in several areas of Berrien County on Saturday night remains a mystery to police.
St. Joseph Township Police Chief Randy Leng and Sodus Township resident Mark Parren said there were rumors that someone was target shooting at Tannerite, a legal explosive target. Leng said police were not called in his township.
Others on social media speculated it may have been a weather phenomenon, such as a skyquake or frost quake.
A skyquake is a loud booming sound that is reported to originate from the sky but may cause buildings to vibrate.
Parren said he checked with meteorologists, and they were unaware of any weather phenomenon Saturday night.
JoAnn Nichols lives in Royalton Township and said she heard a loud explosion and her house shook at about 9 p.m. Saturday.
“I looked out the window, looking for flames. And I listened for sirens,” Nichols said. “The next day someone who lives in the subdivision near Nye’s Apple Barn in St. Joseph Township said they heard it too. It had to be a big explosion.”
Royalton Township Fire Chief James Jonatzke said he was at an event at the Kicker’s Club and did not hear or feel anything.
“But when I got home, I got several calls about it,” he said.
Royalton Township Supervisor Bob Basselman said he heard the explosion and his house shook, but had “no clue what it was.”
Royalton Township Manager Steve Tilly said he and his wife were in their living room watching television when they heard a loud boom.
“We felt the house shake, and the windows rattled,” he said. “We drove around the next day to see if something had exploded, and we didn’t see anything. The only thing I could think is maybe a sonic boom from a jet.”
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said he did not hear anything at his home in Berrien Springs and received no calls about an explosion.
Regarding speculation that someone was target shooting using Tannerite the sheriff said, “it’s not illegal.”