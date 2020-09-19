BENTON TOWNSHIP — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County held steady again this week for the fifth week in a row.
In addition, the number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 dropped at the end of the week.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating two COVID-19 patients Friday morning, the same as on Thursday.
Last Friday the hospital system was treating nine COVID-19 patients.
This drop is promising, as the average number of COVID-19 patients each day hasn’t been below four since July. In addition, health officials have said hospital admissions give a good picture of how the virus is affecting the community, and that it might be presenting more as asymptomatic, or in younger people.
Berrien County added 55 new COVID-19 cases this week and 66 recoveries. The previous week the county gained 63 new cases and 48 recoveries.
Berrien County’s percent positivity rate was 2.7 percent Monday, a slight rise over the 2.4 percent the county had the previous week. That’s with about 598 tests being administered daily.
No COVID-19 deaths were reported this week. The previous week the county recorded one death and the week before the county had zero deaths.
With deaths and recoveries, Berrien County is at about 82 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 93 last Friday and up from 79 the Friday before that.
In total, the county has now had 1,592 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,439 recoveries, 71 deaths and 253 probable cases. That’s the same number of probable cases as last Friday.
Van Buren/Cass
New COVID-19 cases in Van Buren County stayed steady this week, while new cases climbed in Cass County.
Cass County’s percent positivity rate rose this week to 6 percent, with about 115 tests being administered daily. Last week the county was at about 2.9 percent.
Cass County added 50 new COVID-19 cases this week. The previous week the county had added 25. In total, the county has recorded 470 COVID-19 cases.
No new deaths were recorded this week, keeping the county’s death toll at 16.
Cass County now has 344 recoveries, an addition of 28 recoveries since last Friday. The previous week the county added 56 recoveries.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 110 active cases. That’s up from 88 last Friday.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity rate dropped this week to 2.5 percent, with about 251 tests being administered daily. Last week the county was at about 4.1 percent.
Van Buren added 30 new COVID-19 cases this week. The previous week the county had added 32. In total, the county has recorded 646 COVID-19 cases.
One COVID-19 death was recorded this week in Van Buren County, bringing the county’s death toll to 15.
Van Buren County now has 491 recoveries, an addition of 65 recoveries since last Friday. The previous week the county added 69 recoveries.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 140 active cases. That’s down from 176 last Friday.