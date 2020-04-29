ST. JOSEPH — Jolene Weiner-Vatter has dedicated her life to advocating for quality of life for all people, including the poor and the downtrodden.
“Early in my career I had worked for the Kent County Office of the Defenders. When Michigan started implementing more intensive representation for the indigent, I wanted to be a part of that,” Weiner-Vatter said.
So in 2018, she took down the shingle at her own law office in Grand Rapids and joined the Berrien County Public Defender’s Office across the street from the Berrien County Courthouse in St. Joseph.
“It’s an honor being here. This is an amazing community that has welcomed me with open arms. I’m here to stay,” Weiner-Vatter said Tuesday, on her second day as chief assistant public defender for Berrien County.
She was promoted to that position by Chief Public Defender Paul Jancha Jr.
“Ms. Weiner-Vatter has extensive experience and expertise in criminal defense work, as well as abuse/neglect and juvenile delinquency matters, which are additional areas of indigent representation that our office supervises for Berrien County,” Jancha said in announcing the appointment.
Weiner-Vatter spoke highly of Jancha, too.
“Paul is an amazing leader. He’s truly brilliant, and he really has a handle on the pulse of the community,” she said. “This is an amazing team of attorneys. We share ideas, we work together, and that will continue.”
The office has 16 lawyers.
Weiner-Vatter graduated from Michigan State University and Thomas M. Cooley Law School.
She said while at MSU, she got a degree in criminal justice and thought she wanted to be a police officer.
“I did ride-alongs and one day I watched a police officer push a man down the hallway at the jail. I decided I didn’t want to become a police officer and I went into social work. I wanted to make a difference,” she said. “I have always been an advocate for people to have quality of life.”
Weiner-Vatter said that before the Michigan Indigent Defense Council developed standards for legal representation of poor people, lawyers were paid a flat fee to represent them.
“The lawyers were not able to make a profit,” she said. They spent little time with clients and often encouraged them to take plea deals to wrap up a case more quickly, she said.
“One thing Berrien County does really well is educate the clients. We show them police reports and jury instructions. We explain how a case proceeds, and now you’re seeing more cases go to trial,” she said.
Weiner-Vatter has pursued a number of continuing education opportunities in the areas of trial skills, ethnic diversity, homelessness, criminal justice reform, mental health and grant writing. She has published papers and articles and has had speaking engagements on a number of topics.
“She is highly respected within our office, the Berrien County Trial Court and the local bar,” Jancha said of her. “She is willing to lend a hand to assist or train the other attorneys and staff. She is a huge asset to this office and I very much look forward to working with her in this new role.”