A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan says the couple were followed by photographers in cars in New York. The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed by vehicles after leaving a charity event on Tuesday. It said in a statement Wednesday that the pursuit “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” The incident instantly drew comparisons to the 1997 fatal car crash of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. New York police say there were no injuries or collisions, and the couple was eventually whisked away in a taxi.