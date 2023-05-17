LANSING — State Rep. Pauline Wendzel announced she has been appointed to a new House Energy Reliability, Resilience and Accountability Task Force by Speaker Joe Tate.
According to a news release, Wendzel is one of just two Republicans on the nine-member committee. The purpose of this task force is to examine the issues related to power outages across the state due to extreme weather events, and to then create substantial solutions to benefit ratepayers.
“Michigan’s success is based on the power of free markets, American innovation, and the pursuit of economic growth," Wendzel said in the release. "As a member of a fourth-generation farming family, I know firsthand the innovation and grit Michiganders must embody as we fight for stronger businesses, fewer regulations, and a more sustainable future."
As the Republican leader of the House Energy, Communications and Technology Committee, Wendzel said her priority for this task force is to ensure the state’s energy portfolio is diversified.
“A diversified energy portfolio, complemented by a modern grid, is the key to supporting Michigan’s communities. A healthy economy and a healthy environment are not mutually exclusive,” Wendzel said in the release.
The scheduled meetings of the House Energy Reliability, Resilience and Accountability Task Force will follow the Open Meetings Act and allow input from any interested attendee. The task force meetings will take place between May and September. After the task force meetings conclude, it will create a report on its activities, findings and recommendations.