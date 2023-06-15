LANSING — State Rep. Pauline Wendzel introduced legislation earlier this week, which would provide a tax credit to companies installing small modular reactor technology in Michigan.
Small modular reactors require a smaller footprint and fewer operators than a traditional nuclear plant.
“Michigan has always been a hub of technological innovation,” Wendzel said in a prepared statement. “We currently have the chance to make history by successfully re-powering a non-operational nuclear power plant, becoming the first state in American history to accomplish such a feat. My legislation will ensure Michigan could also be the first state to successfully develop and deploy an advanced small modular reactor. Today, I’m taking action to ensure that we not only lead the nation, but the world as next generation nuclear technology is developed.”
The bill proposes a tax credit equal to 15 percent of the company’s “qualified research and development expenses that are related to the design, development, or improvement of advanced small modular reactors and the deployment of activities to accelerate the availability of SMR’s into the marketplace.”
In a news release, Wendzel’s office touted the additional base load power the SMR technology would add to the grid, as well as the jobs and tax base it could provide.
Holtec International, which owns Palisades Nuclear Power Plant, has entertained the idea of introducing its own SMR technology to the Palisades site after the traditional reactor is fully decommissioned.
Currently, the company is focusing on repowering efforts, but Holtec officials have not ruled out the possibility. The Oyster Creek Generating Station in New Jersey, also decommissioned by Holtec, is the company’s first candidate for SMR implementation.
Wendzel said Michigan needs to compete with states like Tennessee and Texas to be leaders on the new technology in her release.