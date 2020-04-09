BENTON TOWNSHIP — Of the last 10 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded in Berrien County, five of those have been residents of Benton Harbor.
Loren Hamel, Spectrum Health Lakeland president, shared that information Wednesday during a news conference with officials from the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) and Berrien County.
“That may not be a sample size that is significant enough to make a prediction,” Hamel said. “But I can tell you that Spectrum Health Lakeland is so concerned that we prevent this infection everywhere.”
He said some of the other last 10 positive cases, of the 64 reported Tuesday, were in Berrien Springs, Coloma, St. Joseph and Watervliet.
Hamel said that national statistics have shown that COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting African American populations.
“So please encourage everyone to not only take care of their own health, but the health of those around them,” he said.
BCHD Health Officer Nicki Britten echoed Hamel and said once the county gets to the point it can recognize an increase in disease instances in a community, it won’t be because that community wasn’t listening to the stay-at-home order.
“It’s important to explicitly recognize that there’s a confluence of lower income wage earners that are also essential workers who also live in communities who have been repeatedly divested in, resulting in an increase risk of chronic diseases,” she said. “It’s a confluence of risk factors.”
Statistics show Benton Harbor has, on average, experienced a higher burden of serious health problems, according to Hamel and Britten.
“It’s essential for us to follow (the order) because there are people who absolutely can not, and that tends to all happen in certain pockets of our county and we want to make sure we’re protecting every community in our county,” she said.
She also reiterated that it’s not helpful for the public to know what cities have positive cases of COVID-19.
“People don’t live just within their town or ZIP code,” Britten said. “They’re traveling to the grocery store. So knowing where someone lives doesn’t give an accurate description of where risk is. The risk is everywhere.”
So, she said, the focus should be on staying home and lowering the risk for everyone.
“If there is one community that is not protected, it does impact all of us. We’re all in this together. Our fates are tied up with each other,” Britten said.
Count update
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County rose to 72 cases Wednesday, up from 64 reported Tuesday. The county still has two recorded deaths.
The BCHD reports that 35 of the positive cases have recovered from their symptoms.
Van Buren County now has 18 cases, up from 17 reported Tuesday. Cass County remains at nine positive cases. Each county still has one death.
The state and county health departments update the number of positive COVID-19 cases at 3 p.m. each day. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Local numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
Hospitals preparing
Hamel shared during the news conference that Spectrum Health Lakeland has increased the number of beds available to treat COVID-19 patients.
He said, in addition to the 78 extra beds, 40 of which are intensive care beds, the hospital has increased staff and been working to expand its supplies.
“We’re in pretty good shape on supplies right now,” he said. “Hand sanitizer is still hard to get, so we’re changing some of our routines to include more hand washing with soap and water. We have enough ventilators at this point for at least two to three weeks down the road.”
Hamel said out of the 64 positive COVID-19 cases in Berrien County, as of Tuesday, 30 have been hospitalized, including the two patients who died.
He said seven patients are still in the hospital, with one in the ICU and six in the COVID-19 unit.
Hamel and Britten said they’re still working on estimating when this region might see a peak number of, with the best guesses indicating it may be another week or two.
“We’re still seeing an increase of cases each day, so we’re still imagining we’re going up that curve,” Britten said.
County monitoring, closing some parks
Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit reported at the news conference that the county has issued “a number of citations” to people who have not followed the stay-at-home order or who have not refrained from gathering in large groups.
“But for the most part we’ve seen that people are adhering to the order,” he said.
Heit said Madeline Bertrand County Park near Niles has been closed, and that some smaller municipal parks have been closed around the county because they are not large enough to accommodate social distancing.
He said Silver Beach County Park will remain open for now, thought the playground area is closed.
“We would have to close it if people do not adhere to social distancing,” Heit said. “We’re asking all to contribute so that social distancing is met.”
During the question portion, someone asked about people with second homes traveling to Southwest Michigan now that it’s getting warmer.
Heit and Britten said it’s fine if people are traveling from home to home, but that they should refrain from having contact with others, i.e., not going to the grocery store, until they know they did not bring an illness here.