GOBLES — Amid little fanfare, a West Michigan skier and snowboarder performed a fete this past weekend that no others have accomplished to date: They broke the Guinness Book of World Records for tackling the most ski areas in a 24-hour period.

Kyle Kelly, 28, of Caledonia and Brad Dykstra, 29, of Hopkins, reached their goal Sunday of successfully making their way down hills at 23 ski resorts throughout Michigan.