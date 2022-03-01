Snowboarder Brad Dykstra (left) and skier Kyle Kelly (right) are shown with family member Zoe DeGood after the two men skied down a hill at Timber Ridge Ski Resort, Sunday morning, enroute to their goal of skiing at 23 Michigan ski areas within a 24-hour-period of time.
Brad Dykstra finishes snowboarding down Hemlock hill at Timber Ridge Ski Resort in Gobles, one of 23 ski hills he and Kyle Kelly skied down during their attempt to break the Guinness record for number of ski hills skied in 24 hours.
GOBLES — Amid little fanfare, a West Michigan skier and snowboarder performed a fete this past weekend that no others have accomplished to date: They broke the Guinness Book of World Records for tackling the most ski areas in a 24-hour period.
Kyle Kelly, 28, of Caledonia and Brad Dykstra, 29, of Hopkins, reached their goal Sunday of successfully making their way down hills at 23 ski resorts throughout Michigan.