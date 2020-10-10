Jay and Maggie Bischoff of Coloma normally would take their daughters trick-or-treating on Halloween.
But 2020 is far from normal.
“We won’t be going door-to-door this year,” Maggie said. “The girls are a little bit sad that they won’t see all their friends in costumes, but we’ve planned some other things.”
State health officials have issued guidance regarding trick-or-treating, and some municipalities have already set hours for doing so, but with the qualifier that they are not officially sanctioning it.
Cassie Preston of Niles said she and her husband, Aaron, will take their daughters, 3 and 6, trick-or-treating only about two blocks in their neighborhood.
“My fear level is not that high. We’ll be washing our hands and checking the candy, and people are distanced inside their houses. We’re not going to go in any big groups,” Cassie said.
She said the family also will not be attending any trunk-or-treat events this year, if there are any.
“That would be a lot more people concentrated in one area,” she said.
There may not be any such events anyway. Many traditional events such as St. Joseph’s downtown trick-or-treating and the Arts District event in Benton Harbor will not be offered this year.
Maggie Bischoff said her daughters Willa, 5, and Johanna, 10, enjoyed going to a costume store in Kalamazoo.
“We usually put our costumes together using things we have at home, but going to that store was a bonus experience for them. There was music playing, and it was designed like a haunted house,” she said.
The family has alternate plans for Halloween, since they do not plan to go trick-or-treating. They will go to a store and the two girls and two parents will each pick out a bag of candy of their choice, all different.
“Then we’ll put it all mixed together in a bowl at home, so the girls can still enjoy a variety of candy,” Maggie said. “We still got costumes, and we’ll still take pictures.”
Then the family, with Willa dressed as a unicorn and Johanna dressed as the Grim Reaper, will visit another couple in Bridgman and they and their children will enjoy a bonfire outdoors with social distancing.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued guidance on how to safely celebrate Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The way we celebrate Halloween in Michigan will be different this year, however, there are still many ways to celebrate safely,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, said in a news release.
Tips include staying home if you are sick, maintaining social distancing, wearing a cloth mask that covers both the mouth and nose, and washing hands often or frequently using hand sanitizer.
Gillian Conrad, communications manager for the Berrien County Health Department, this week issued health department recommendations for safely celebrating Halloween.
“Given our relatively stable community context in regards to COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and percent of positive tests, families can certainly celebrate Halloween, but we encourage all celebrations to occur with an emphasis on continued preventive actions to reduce the risk for COVID-19 transmission,” she said.
Conrad said there are many fun and creative ways to celebrate Halloween that do not involve going out to events or out around town. They include celebrating at home with a costume photo shoot, a family candy scavenger hunt, or a virtual party with friends over Zoom or Facebook.
“If families are headed out to participate in neighborhood trick-or-treating or attending a trunk-or-treat event, remember to keep your group size small. For instance, only go as a household unit and practice social distancing with others while you’re out. Generally, trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat events are outdoors, which allows for additional COVID-19 risk reduction with more space to spread out. Keep your interactions with others while getting candy as brief as possible,” Conrad said.
She said one idea is to make a decorative cloth face mask that coordinates with a costume. Parents should mask up, wash their hands before digging into a bag of candy and consider using hand sanitizer while out with their children.
Most importantly, the health department says trick-or-treaters should stay home if they have any symptoms or have been around someone with COVID-19. As for residents, they should keep their porch light off and not distribute candy if they or anyone in their household is sick or has tested positive.
To find some fun and creative ideas for Halloween, visit www.halloween2020.org.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement saying it considers trick-or-treating a high-risk activity and offered the following tips for trick-or-treaters and their parents:
Share with your children that this year may be different than past years but let them know some of the new ways you plan to celebrate and still have fun.
Talk with children about safety and social distancing, and keep a six-foot distance from others not in your group.
Avoid congregating in groups around houses.
Wear a face mask, and do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask if wearing both causes breathing difficulties.
Only go to houses with safety measures in place.
Tips for homeowners planning to give out candy include:
Use duct tape to mark six-foot lines in front of the home and leading to the front door.
Position a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters.
Distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact.
Consider handing out candy in an open space where distancing is possible, rather than from the front door.
Information, which is updated as the situation changes, is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.