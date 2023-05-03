BENTON TOWNSHIP — Motorists can expect M-63 to reopen on May 10, after several weeks of underground tunnel construction closed a portion between Benson Road and Monte Road.
Crews finished construction on the underground tunnel – which will connect two phases of the Lakeview Trails – in mid-April, Whirlpool Corp. announced Wednesday.
M-63, which has been partially closed since mid-February, will reopen prior to commuting hours on May 10, a Whirlpool news release stated.
The first phase, east of M-63, has 5.5 miles of beginner-friendly mountain bike trails. The second phase sits west of M-63, along the beachfront, and will offer more than 2 miles of trails for more advanced cyclists.
The Benton Harbor appliance company will hold an event to celebrate the second phase opening sometime in June.
The existing trails, which are open to the public, have already gotten frequent use, Whirlpool officials have said in public meetings, and the trail system will eventually connect with a larger system in Berrien County.
Whirlpool, Cornerstone Alliance, Abonmarche, Berrien County, Benton Township, the Benton Township Planning Commission and the Michigan Department of Transportation have all collaborated on the project, as well as local homeowners, homeowner associations and the community at large.
For more updates on the Lakeview Trail, those interested can visit Facebook page: www.facebook.com/LakeviewTrail.