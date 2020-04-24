AMANA, Iowa — Whirlpool Corp. has temporarily closed its Amana, Iowa plant this week after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.
KWWL News was the first outlet to report the plant would temporarily close. This marks the second time in the past four weeks that the plant was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Benton Harbor appliance maker initially closed its Amana plant on March 24 after an employee there tested positive for the coronavirus.
The company also temporarily closed a Findlay, Ohio plant on March 26 after it was believed at least one employee had tested positive for coronavirus. Both locations underwent a deep cleaning.
Company officials have stated there will be a cleaning of the Iowa facility conducted during the shutdown. As was the case during the previous closure, there was no timeline given for reopening the plant.
With 77,000 employees around the world – about 4,000 of which are based in Southwest Michigan – Whirlpool has added various workplace policies as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States.
Starting in January, the company initiated travel bans, remote work policies, line distancing and enhanced cleaning of its facilities.
Whirlpool also announced it asked salaried employees to take two weeks of unpaid leave. The company made the announcement in early April, where employees were instructed to schedule a two-week furlough between April 13 and the end of May.
The decision affected only Whirlpool’s U.S.-based salaried employees.
Whirlpool joined several other companies in withdrawing its 2020 earnings guidance last month, citing “unprecedented uncertainty” and concerns over disruptions related to the coronavirus.
The company said in a March 24 statement that it expects demand and production disruptions to act as a drag on its 2020 financial performance.
Whirlpool stated losses from the virus could exceed $25 million to $40 million, before interest and taxes, in the first quarter of 2020. The appliance maker is expected to provide more information on the global impact of COVID-19 at its next earnings call, for May 1.