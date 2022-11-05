Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 55. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 43F. SSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. announced Tuesday the completion of its acquisition of InSinkErator, the world’s largest manufacturer of food waste disposers and instant hot water dispensers, from Emerson.
“On behalf of everyone at Whirlpool, I am excited to welcome the InSinkErator team, as we continue to execute on our vision of improving life at home,” Whirlpool CEO and Chairman Marc Bitzer said in a prepared release. “This acquisition advances the company’s ongoing portfolio transformation and aligns with our long-term value creation goals.”