BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. announced Tuesday the completion of its acquisition of InSinkErator, the world’s largest manufacturer of food waste disposers and instant hot water dispensers, from Emerson.

“On behalf of everyone at Whirlpool, I am excited to welcome the InSinkErator team, as we continue to execute on our vision of improving life at home,” Whirlpool CEO and Chairman Marc Bitzer said in a prepared release. “This acquisition advances the company’s ongoing portfolio transformation and aligns with our long-term value creation goals.”