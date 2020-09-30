BENTON HARBOR — This year’s Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event was a bit different from past events.
Despite having to cancel the 17th annual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event raised more than $750,000. Since the Benton Harbor appliance maker matches the funds raised, several area school foundations and youth organizations will receive $1.5 million in funding.
In the past, the event has been hosted on six golf courses, raising about $2 million each year for local charities that focus on youth education.
The long-standing event has been led by former Whirlpool CEO Jeff Fettig. This year it featured a scaled-down local golf outing and virtual auction with companies that have participated in the past, contributing items for bidding or making donations.
“We’d like to thank all the businesses that donated funding or contributed to the virtual auction and those who participated in the golf outing,” Fettig said in a news release. “This is yet another example of how we can all come together during tough times to support our community and these truly deserving education-based organizations.”
The event began as a way to help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor with some of their costs and increase their programming.
Created in 2004, the event expanded in later years to raise money to build the Boys & Girls Clubs Teen and Youth Centers in Benton Harbor, with additional support for the Benton Harbor First Tee program.
The event has led to fundraising efforts for local school foundations at Lakeshore, St. Joseph and Benton Harbor schools, as well as other youth educational-related activities like FIRST Robotics and Junior Achievement.
Over 17 years more than $24 million has been raised.
“When you consider all of the challenges from COVID-19, it is amazing that so many Whirlpool vendors and supporters of youth could raise over $750,000, and we are proud to once again match these funds in support of the educational programs of our community,” Whirlpool CEO and Chairman Marc Bitzer said in a news release.
JC Anderson, chair of the Lakeshore Excellence Foundation, said the funding that comes from this year’s charitable effort is a surprise for the foundation, given the uncertainty the global pandemic has created since March.
Anderson said they normally budget about $185,000 worth of donations between two golf outings from Whirlpool.
“Outside of our private donors, that is the single largest contribution that we get,” he said. “It really means a lot to not only us, but to every foundation.”
When the novel coronavirus reached Southwest Michigan, Anderson said business and personal donations to the foundation began to drop.
Anderson said the state’s budget reduced per pupil funding by $650. This led to unusual budgeting by the foundation.
“We reforecasted our budget and put their donation down to zero,” Anderson said. “Anything we get is going to be like a goldmine compared to what we had budgeted.”