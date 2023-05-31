BENTON HARBOR — Rob Moser is the new Whirlpool Corp. vice president of global consumer design.
The Benton Harbor-based appliance company announced the hire on Tuesday, a day after his role became effective.
“We are excited to welcome Rob to Whirlpool Corp.,” said Roberto Campos, executive vice president, global product organization, in a prepared statement. “Rob will be leading a group of world-class designers and innovators, and their work together will enhance product leadership and help to improve lives at home for years to come.”
Moser will lead design strategy and implementation across all laundry and kitchen appliance platforms and consumer packaged goods products. Prior to joining Whirlpool, Moser was the global head of product and design for Ford Next at Ford Motor Company, the release stated. He has also held design leadership roles at HP and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
Born in Detroit, Moser studied industrial design at the College for Creative Studies and at L’Accademia Italiana in Florence, Italy. He received his MBA from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas.
The Global Consumer Design Center on Whirlpool’s Lakeview Campus in Benton Harbor is currently undergoing a $15 million renovation, part of $200 million in renovations the company has made since 2010.