ST. JOSEPH — Deb Gregory loves to solve problems.
It’s what Gregory did for her job as a lead engineer at Whirlpool Corp. until she retired at the end of June.
With 35 years under her belt at Whirlpool, the Royalton Township resident was also among the first wave of female engineers to work at the Benton Harbor appliance maker.
Gregory, 60, grew up in Detroit and moved to Southwest Michigan in 1985 with her husband, who also worked at Whirlpool. Mike put in 30 years as an electrical engineer before retiring, and now Gregory felt it was time to join him.
Gregory sat down with Herald-Palladium Staff Writer Tony Wittkowski to talk about her introduction to her field and how it’s grown.
How did you get your start with Whirlpool?
In 1985, Whirlpool realized they wanted to bring in a new flux of engineers. So, they were looking to kind of add to their engineering staff. My husband and I had worked for three years in the Detroit area, but were looking to relocate to a smaller area. With Whirlpool bringing in younger engineers, we thought it would be a good match for us.
What did you focus on while working there?
My absolute favorite thing to do in engineering was to put solutions into production. I enjoyed the excitement of getting a team together and bringing items to production. More importantly, new technical consumer-driven solutions.
What drew you toward engineering?
My dad was an engineer.
That’s how it always starts, right?
That’s very true. He was always building things and fixing things. He’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever known and extremely creative. I think growing up in that environment, I learned to appreciate the search for a solution.
He grew up in a time where it was about fixing everything. I was one of four kids. My mom and dad both raised us to believe that we could go on to do anything we wanted. They set the tone that we could do anything.
How many female engineers worked at Whirlpool when you started?
When I came to Whirlpool there were not very many female engineers. My HR friends would remind me that we’re not sure there’s another one working here right now. But I was among the first women working in engineering. It didn’t really faze me at the time.
What was that like being among the few women in your field?
I had bosses named Howard Merchant and Chuck Pauler, who decided they would take a risk and hire me. I appreciated that from the get go. But more importantly, even though there were a few people who weren’t ready for that change, the majority gave me support. The other young engineers supported me as well. Within a year, Whirlpool hired two more female engineers. They were Ann Ollis and Ginger Patera.
You read a lot about diversity today. It allows for a different way of looking at things. As a company, diversity brings more creative solutions. Whirlpool in the mid-80s was a North American company. Now we are a global company. A lot has changed within that time.
How important is it to bring more women into STEM-related fields?
Being an engineer is a great job and can be extremely satisfying. It leads to other opportunities having different lenses to look through. So, having young women being open to technical fields is key. It gives them job opportunities and more valuable from a career standpoint. Looking back, it’s extremely rewarding seeing the talent on Whirlpool’s engineering team. It’s great seeing women in strong leadership positions now as well.
What went into your decision to retire?
Whirlpool offered a retirement opportunity where they gave a very generous package that I could not turn down. I was thinking since my husband retired, it was the next chapter of my life. I’m an energy-positive person. I can’t sit and do nothing.
What will you miss the most?
I miss the people the most. I’ve always enjoyed the technical challenge of finding solutions and putting them into action. But the relationships with the people and having fun every single day with people at work is by far what I have already missed.
Any future plans?
Travel is something we want to do more of. We want to travel worldwide. But we’ve postponed a trip to Australia and New Zealand. I would like to get out to our national parks as well.