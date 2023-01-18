BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. announced major changes to its business in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa region on Tuesday.
The Benton Harbor appliance maker will, with Turkish appliance manufacturer Arçelik A.Ş., create a new business entity that combines Whirlpool’s European major appliance business and Arcelik’s major domestic appliance, consumer electronics, air conditioning and small domestic appliance businesses into a single business. Whirlpool will hold a minority share of 25 percent, and Arcelik will own the remaining 75 percent.