BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. posted resilient second-quarter earnings in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Benton Harbor appliance maker revealed its second-quarter GAAP net earnings Wednesday to be $35 million, or 55 cents per diluted share, compared to the $67 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, reported in the same quarter of last year.
Whirlpool posted ongoing earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $210 million, compared to $363 million in the second quarter of 2019. Ongoing earnings per diluted share was $2.15, compared to the $4.01 in the second quarter of 2019.
This surpassed Wall Street analysts’ expectations of 83 cents per share.
“Delivering a solid Q2 performance despite the far reaching impact of COVID-19 on our business is the result of the decisive actions we took throughout the quarter and ultimately demonstrates the resilience of our business model,” said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool. “While we recognize the uncertainty and volatility which lies ahead of us, we are proud of the way in which we managed through the most difficult quarter of this global crisis.”
Whirlpool’s North America region produced a strong performance, expanding EBIT margins to 12.6 percent.
Significant demand recovery was recorded across all regions in June, resulting in year-over-year global margin expansion in the month on a GAAP and ongoing basis.
The company’s organic net sales for the quarter fell 22 percent, from $5.2 billion in the second quarter of 2019 to $4 billion.
Prior-year results were unfavorably impacted by a $79 million loss, which was partially offset by a $53 million gain related to a Brazil indirect tax credit and favorable tax items.
The ongoing EBIT margin was 5.2 percent, compared to 7 percent in the same prior-year period as COVID-19 disruptions of nearly 300 basis points were mitigated by significant cost reductions.
Whirlpool’s shares began at $144.48 on the New York Stock Exchange, but closed Wednesday with a slight increase to $146.89 a share.
Future outlook
While the full impact of COVID-19 on future business results remains uncertain, Whirlpool is updating its perspective on 2020.
The overall cost reduction of $500 million for the full year remains on track.
The company said it has been proactively taking action to protect cash and build liquidity to solidify its ability to manage the ongoing pandemic.
Whirlpool joined several other companies in withdrawing its 2020 earnings guidance, citing “unprecedented uncertainty” and concerns over disruptions related to the coronavirus.
Whirlpool laid off a portion of its workforce in response to unexpected costs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced the job cuts – which affected only U.S.-salaried workers – at the end of June.
In previous cost-cutting moves, the Benton Harbor appliance maker offered a voluntary retirement program while also reducing budgets and implementing mandated furloughs, restricting travel, and taking other internal steps due to the pandemic and corresponding economic distress.
Whirlpool officials said the COVID-19 response plan to protect margins and enhance liquidity in 2020 is on track, resulting in cost reductions of about $100 million in the second quarter and a cash balance of $2.5 billion as of June 30.
Jim Peters, chief financial officer of Whirlpool, said he expects a full-year 2020 net sales decline of about 10 to 15 percent and organic net sales decline between 7 and 12 percent.
“Our strong second-quarter results are a testament to our operational strength and the perseverance of our global team,” Peters said. “In the quarter, we delivered solid cost takeout globally and strong cash flow improvement through disciplined working capital management. The actions we took earlier this year to sustain our margins and protect our liquidity strengthened our ability to succeed through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and prepare us to withstand current economic uncertainty.”