BENTON TOWNSHIP — Though Berrien County’s COVID-19 numbers continued to plateau this week, local health officials are still warning of community spread of the virus.
“While we continue to see new clusters of cases pop up, the majority of our new cases are from widespread community transmission across the entire county,” the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) wrote on its Facebook page Friday in its weekly update.
This week the county added 76 new cases and 65 new recoveries.
The one COVID-19 death recorded this week was a person in their 90s who lived at a long-term care facility, according to the BCHD.
There are now about 99 active COVID-19 cases in the county. That’s up from 89 last Friday, but down from 141 the week before.
In total, the county now has had 1,169 cases, 1,005 recoveries, 65 deaths and 241 presumed positive cases.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 13 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning. That’s two more than on Thursday and the same as last Friday.
As of Tuesday, about 2.2 percent of Berrien County’s COVID-19 tests were coming back positive. That’s with an average of 567 tests daily. Last week the county had about 3.7 percent of its tests coming back positive.
Van Buren/Cass
Van Buren County has about 4.3 percent of its testing coming back positive, with an average of 273 tests being done daily. Last week the county was at 3.8 percent.
Cass County is at 4.7 percent of its tests coming back positive, with an average of 100 tests a day. Last week the county was at 5.6 percent.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department released its weekly tally of COVID-19 recoveries Friday.
There are now 237 people recovered in Van Buren County and 173 people recovered in Cass County.
That’s an addition of 29 recoveries in Van Buren County and 23 recoveries in Cass County over last Friday. The week before, Van Buren added 16 recoveries and Cass added 25 recoveries.
Cass County added four COVID-19 deaths this week, while Van Buren added none.
Both counties gained about 40 new cases over last week.
There are now 400 total cases in Van Buren County and 296 total cases in Cass.
With deaths and recoveries, that’s about 153 active cases in Van Buren County, up from 140 last week.
Cass is at about 123 active cases, up from 107 last week.