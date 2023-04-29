BENTON TOWNSHIP — Wightman President Matt Davis announced this week he intends to step down from his role in April 2024.
Steve Carlisle, government market sector leader, will become president next April. The Michigan State University graduate has been with Wightman for 26 years, serving the firm in various roles.
Davis has been with the firm for 29 years and will continue in a new role at Wightman after the transition, a news release stated. His strategic vision guided the firm’s growth from 90 staff members in three offices in Michigan to 170 people in eight offices across Michigan and Indiana.
“My grandfather planned his life in seasons, and it’s with that mindset that I plan and live mine. My first 10 years at Wightman focused on being a great engineer, the second 10 focused on serving clients, and this past 10 focused on serving our employees,” Davis said in a prepared release. “I’m looking forward to defining my role for the next season. I’m grateful for the opportunities our clients and employees provided me and excited to be part of the continued success under the leadership of the new board members and officers.”
Due to his upcoming role change, Carlisle decided to not seek reelection as chairman of the board of directors, the release stated. He has served on the board since 2012, including several terms as chairman over the past decade.
“I am excited to serve as the next president of Wightman, building on the culture and momentum that previous President Tom Deneau and current President Matt Davis have established. I look forward to serving our clients in the Great Lakes region,” Carlisle said in a prepared statement.
Recently, the firm held its annual shareholder meeting and announced its 2023 board of directors: Brian Lieberg as chairman; Mary Deneau Nykamp as treasurer; Philip A. Doorlag as secretary; and Greg Monberg and Lee Petcu Jr. as trustees.