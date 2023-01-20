230120-HP-haygood-econ-club1-photo.jpg

Wil Haygood speaks Thursday night during The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series at The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College. For 30 years, Haygood was a national and foreign correspondent for the Washington Post and Boston Globe.

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Wil Haygood’s life changed for the better the moment he met Eugene Allen.

Haygood, an award-winning author and reporter, wrote about Allen, who was the real-life inspiration for Lee Daniels’ award-winning film, “The Butler.”

230120-HP-haygood-econ-club2-photo.jpg

Wil Haygood speaks Thursday night during The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series at The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College.
230120-HP-haygood-econ-club3-photo.jpg

Award-winning author and reporter Wil Haygood speaks Thursday night during The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series at The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College.

Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski

Tags