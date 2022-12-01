BENTON TOWNSHIP — Award-winning author and reporter Wil Haygood will speak at the Lake Michigan College Mendel Center on Jan. 19 as part of The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series.
Best known as the author of “The Butler” and “Showdown,” his work has chronicled America’s civil rights journey through biographies of Thurgood Marshall, Adam Clayton Powell Jr., Sammy Davis Jr., Sugar Ray Robinson and Eugene Allen, the real-life inspiration for Lee Daniels’ award-winning film, “The Butler,” according to a news release.