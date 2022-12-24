The weather was bad Friday, with low temperatures and blowing snow predicted to continue through the weekend.
But was it enough to create a bomb cyclone?
Yes, but not in Southwest Michigan, said meteorologist Patrick Murphy with the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana.
A bomb cyclone happens when the atmospheric pressure drops at least 24 millibars during 24 hours, which was happening Friday afternoon in southeast Ontario, Canada, he said. Murphy said this can happen when two air masses collide.
Even though the bomb cyclone isn’t directly above Southwest Michigan, he said the extreme weather effects are being felt.
“The winds are stronger when a bomb cyclone is present but not necessarily overhead,” he said. “But because it’s deepening over southern Ontario, we’re seeing our winds not slacking off.”
Murphy said the National Weather Service predicted that snow showers and blowing will continue Saturday, with temperatures starting to warm up. Saturday’s high is expected to be 18 degrees. By Wednesday, the high is expected to be around 40 degrees with partly sunny skies.
“There is some hope on the horizon,” Murphy said.
He said they were predicting that by the time the storm is done, 12-18 inches of snow will have fallen in much of Southwest Michigan and northern Indiana.
Windy problem
Nick Schirripa, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation, said it’s not the amount of snow causing problems on the roads, but the wind.
“We’re seeing really high winds with a lot of whiteout conditions,” Schirripa said. “The cold temperatures are kind of exacerbating the problem.”
He said they are encouraging people to stay off the roads through the rest of today. Doing so would give MDOT workers and emergency responders the room they need to do their jobs.
Schirripa said the Michigan State Police closed several sections of I-94 in Southwest Michigan, on and off throughout Friday due to crashes.
Adri Boone from the Berrien County Road Department was kept busy Friday updating social media on all of the road closures due to the storm.
“It’s awful out there,” she said. “It’s a blizzard.”
She said the only road officially closed by the county was North Euclid Avenue between Red Arrow Highway and Territorial Road, due to drifting snow.
The day crew with about 40 plow drivers worked from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, with the night crew of four drivers and a foreman coming in early at 3 p.m. to handle emergencies and to keep the main roads open the rest of the day.
Boone said the full day crew planned to be back at work at 5 a.m. Saturday.
“These type of conditions are the most difficult to combat,” Boone said. “Even when you plow a road, the wind comes through and makes it look like it’s untouched.”
Can’t keep up
Boone said each plow driver has a route, which includes subdivisions, but in windy conditions, they can rarely get off the main roads.
“When you have drifting, you have to keep going over the same roads over and over and over again to open it back up,” she said. “Blizzard conditions like this are probably the most challenging winter conditions to combat because you never really get a lot of traction going to get through the entire network (of roads).”
Boone said drivers need to remember that according to state law, no parking is permitted on the road or on the shoulder of the road when snow is present.
“That is a tool to make sure we can safely clear the roads,” she said. “It’s always in everybody’s best interest to park (vehicles) on your own property or driveway and make it as easy for us as possible to do our job.”
The first snow was observed at almost 2 p.m. Thursday, according to weather conditions reported to the National Weather Service from the Southwest Michigan Regional Airport in Benton Harbor. At the time, the temperature was 34 degrees with no wind chill.
Temperatures dropped steadily through Thursday night and by almost 4 a.m. Friday, the airport reported there was heavy snow and wind, with the temperature teetering at 5 degrees with a wind chill at minus-17 degrees.
By 11 a.m. Friday, the airport reported the temperature was 3 degrees, with a wind chill of minus-24 degrees, as heavy snow continued.
Many businesses either closed or reduced their hours.
Corewell Health South announced Thursday that while the hospitals and emergency rooms would remain open, many in-person visits were canceled Friday.
All non-essential services in Berrien County closed at 2 p.m. Thursday due to the impending storm. The county facilities will reopen Tuesday. They were already scheduled to be closed Friday and Monday for the Christmas holiday.
The Salvation Army in Benton Harbor posted on its Facebook page that the men’s shelter is open for all men who need it.