NILES — A Niles woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Cass County’s Milton Township.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Patricia McIntyre, 90, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 10:20 a.m. accident.
It happened on U.S. 12 at the M-60 interchange near Niles. Police said McIntyre was attempting a left turn onto U.S. 12 when she pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by Cody Cummings, 23, of Benton Harbor. His vehicle struck McIntyre’s on the driver’s side, police said.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Cummings’ vehicle caught fire and the fire was extinguished by other drivers in the area. They helped Cummings and two children, ages 5 and 7, get out of the vehicle. The three were taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Police said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.
Cass County deputies were assisted at the scene by Michigan State Police, Niles Township Fire Department, Michigan Department of Transportation, Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service and Edwardsburg ambulance.