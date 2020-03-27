ST. JOSEPH — Several people, including four children, are lucky to be alive after a relative allegedly set fire to their mobile home while they were inside.
Jessica Mercado Rodriguez, 27, of Dayton, Ohio, was arraigned Thursday in Berrien County Trial Court on four counts of attempted murder and one count of second-degree arson. A preliminary hearing was set for April 9.
The woman, who was arraigned by video from the Berrien County jail, faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged.
Her lawyer asked for her to be released from jail without bond, and Berrien Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli asked for a $250,000 bond. Judge Angela Pasula set bond at $1 million cash or surety.
The Lincoln Township Police Department and Lincoln Township Fire Department were called at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Spring Lake Mobile Home Park at 604 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville.
Upon the officers’ arrival, the fire had been extinguished and officers began an investigation.
A short time later, an allegedly intoxicated woman, who had fled the scene before officers arrived, was identified and arrested in the mobile home park, according to police.
Pierangeli said witnesses told police the woman allegedly set the home on fire in response to an earlier family dispute.
According to charging documents, she allegedly started the fire because she thought the wife of her brother, Juan Mercado Sr., was having an affair with her husband. She allegedly said she thought her brother was at work and the children were home alone.
But the house was occupied by seven people, including three adults and four children.
Rodriguez is charged with the attempted murder of the four children, two boys ages 4 and 9, and two girls ages 7 and 13. Her brother is their father and she is their aunt, according to court documents.
Lincoln Township firefighters said there were no injuries reported. Damage to the home is estimated at about $7,000.
Lincoln Township police and firefighters were assisted by Berrien County sheriff’s deputies and Medic 1 ambulance service.