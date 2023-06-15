NILES — Two women are in custody after they allegedly robbed a store in Bertrand Township on Thursday and are suspected in earlier robberies in Niles and Indiana.
Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit said police were called just before 6 a.m. to the Store 12 at 4650 U.S. 12 in Bertrand Township on a report of an armed robbery.
Heit said according to store employees, a woman entered the store, presented a handgun, obtained an undetermined amount of cash, then fled in a vehicle east on U.S. 12. Detectives working with surrounding police agencies found the suspected vehicle and two female suspects in St. Joseph County, Ind.
Police are seeking charges in the Bertrand Township robbery, and several others in Niles and Indiana. Reports have been submitted to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office for review, and Indiana authorities also are seeking charges related to previous armed robberies there, Heit said.
Berrien County sheriff deputies were assisted by Berrien County sheriff detectives, Niles police, South Bend police and St. Joseph County police.