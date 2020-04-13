The last month has seen a whirlwind of changes as Michigan residents deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and the executive orders put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to slow the spread of the virus.
Rachel Bernard, store manager at Roger's Foodland in Royalton Township, is one of the people on the front line, making sure the grocery store is stocked with essential items that people need while putting in place safeguards to keep employees and customers healthy.
She said the first two weeks after Whitmer declared a state of emergency on March 10 because of the COVID-19 pandemic were "crazy."
"It was like the day before Thanksgiving or a huge snowstorm was coming in, except it lasted for two weeks where everyone rushed in," said the 36-year-old daughter of the store's owners, Roger and Pam Seely of St. Joseph Township. Roger Seely is also the elected supervisor on the St. Joseph Township Board of Trustees.
Customer traffic is now steady, but she said she is frustrated because the store can't offer the variety of goods the customers are used to.
"There are lots of empty shelves. There's no toilet paper, which people are used to just running to the store for," she said. "Things that you wouldn't think of as being out are out or very limited in varieties. Like flour and sugar. There's some, but there's no variety. There's very slim pickings on what is available."
She said customers have been very understanding.
"Someone bought 20 candy bars this morning to pass out to the employees," she said, when contacted by phone last week. "Overflow Church bought us sandwiches a couple of weeks ago for the staff. ... For the most part, everyone is thankful that we're here."
To keep the virus from spreading, she said they are providing masks and gloves to workers, along with cleaner for the carts.
"We're wiping down the registers and card readers as much as possible. Every half hour, if not more," she said. "All the freezer and dairy handles get wiped down. We installed sneeze guards (to protect the cashiers)."
She said only a couple of employees decided not to work for health reasons during the pandemic, "which we fully support."
Bernard and her husband, Zac Bernard, the store's director, have two sons who attend E.P. Clarke Elementary in St. Joseph.
Bernard and Staff Writer Louise Wrege last week talked about life, kids and Southwest Michigan.
When you were growing up, did you always want to make a career of working at Roger's Foodland?
I didn't know. I just went to (Grand Valley State University in Allendale) to see what was going to happen.
Why did you decide to return to Southwest Michigan?
I ended up marrying my high school sweetheart. He also worked here at the store. Even though we went to (St. Joseph High School) together, we met here at work. He always thought I was older because I was a cashier earlier than some of the other people. But really, I was younger than him. I still came home and worked and to be with him.
Then (Zac and I) decided to get married, so it became the conversation that we would stay with the store and stay in the area. I moved back in '06 and then we got married in June of '06 right after the new store opened (on Hollywood Road in Royalton Township). It was crazy.
I just like the small town feel versus the traffic of bigger cities. I think we have good schools and are close to the beach. We're close enough to Chicago or Kalamazoo to take day trips. It's nice.
When did you start working at the store?
I was in middle school. I don't remember exactly how old I was. I was a cashier.
What are your memories of growing up at the store?
I would help my mom in the office in the morning. I mostly just played there. I really don't remember much before middle school. It's all a blur.
My grandpa (Cliff Crotteau) used to work in the back room, so I could be back there with him. I just loved being around people. Some of the customers, I still see now. They say they remember me when I was little. My grandma (Connie Crotteau) would help watch me, also.
Do you have any hobbies?
I don't really have any hobbies. I'm on the Royalton Township Planning Commission. I'm running for clerk of Royalton Township.
Why as a clerk?
I've worked as an election inspector since 2016. I really enjoy the election and the election process and the people.
Are you following in your dad's footsteps?
Yes, definitely. I just think that he's just a really nice, hard-working guy. He's down to earth and easy to get along with. Practical.
Anything else keep you busy?
My husband is a firefighter with the Royalton Township Fire Department. Normally this time of year, we'd be going to baseball games with our sons. They're going a little stir crazy being at home.