ST. JOSEPH — Wright Properties is celebrating the company’s 15th anniversary, according to owner Kerry M. Wright II, who started it after developing communities in Florida and Chicago.
Founded in 2008, Wright Properties quickly became a powerhouse in Southwest Michigan real estate. Since opening their doors, Wright Properties has grown into one of the most successful brokerage firms in the area, amassing more than $300 million in sales. WP also remains the exclusive listing agent for the Harbor Shores Community and was one of the driving forces behind the development and sales for the five Harbor Shores neighborhoods.