Wrongly convicted, McCall discusses life after 16 years in prison

The sounds of basketballs bouncing and children laughing are music to Corey McCall’s ears.
“Those are happy sounds,” McCall said Thursday on a bright, sunny afternoon. “In there, you hear cell doors opening and closing all day.”
McCall, who spent 16 years in prison for crimes he didn’t commit, became a free man last Friday after Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula vacated his convictions.
“No, I’m not angry, or bitter. I’m more disappointed in the system,” said the Benton Harbor native. “I have to learn to live and move on with my life.”
McCall, now 39, was 23 when, in 2005 he was convicted of murder for the shooting deaths of Rodney Stevens, 30; Juwan Stevens, 12; and Ursulla Allen, 33 – all of Benton Harbor.
At trial, a surviving witness pointed to McCall as the shooter, and a jury found him guilty of three counts of murder even though he insisted he was at Walmart when the shootings took place. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. A co-defendant, Andrew Miller Jr., was also convicted and is serving a sentence of life without parole.
The surviving victim testified he saw the profile of one of the robbers for about two to three seconds. Other testimony was that McCall had been with Miller at some time during the day prior to the murders and was seen with him sometime after the murder.
McCall’s long-awaited freedom arrived after Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli filed a motion to vacate McCall’s murder convictions based on newly discovered evidence.
Pierangeli filed his motion in conjunction with McCall’s lawyer, Tracey Brame, and the Conviction Integrity Unit of the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.
Brame is director of the Western Michigan University-Cooley Law School Innocence Project. The WMU-Cooley Innocence Project is part of the nationwide Innocence Network, which has been credited with the release of more than 375 wrongly convicted prisoners.
“Tracey is the greatest. It’s hard to get people to believe in your case. I never gave up. I didn’t think in terms of IF I would get out, I thought in terms of WHEN,” McCall said during an interview with The Herald-Palladium. “Without her, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Assistant Attorney General Robyn Frankel and Agent Gentry Shelby, I wouldn’t be home and talking to you right now.”
McCall’s road to freedom began in February 2020, when the Michigan Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit received a letter with new information indicating McCall was not involved in the killings. The letter went on to mention the involvement of three other individuals who were unknown to police at the time of the original investigation.
Investigating agents from the Conviction Integrity Unit spoke with Miller about the events of March 26, 2005. Miller told agents he and three other people broke into a house at 255 Parker St. in Benton Harbor in order to steal items, and that he planned to kill the occupants of the home during the robbery.
Miller ultimately told investigators that Corey McCall, who had maintained his innocence over the years, was not involved. Further, evidence obtained from Walmart corroborated McCall’s insistence that he was at the store the night of the murders.
“I just want everybody to know I’m thankful to be out. It’s a blessing,” McCall said. “It still seems kind of unreal. But I’m very, very happy.”
A new life
Now home, McCall is reunited with his fiance, Regina Martin. The two were childhood sweethearts, and have a son, Demarcus, 19. McCall has three other children from times he and Martin had been apart. They are Kyra McCall, 19; Shacora Bridgman, 20; and Corey McCall Jr., 22.
Corey McCall’s parents, Anthony and Brenda McCall, moved to Texas, but are visiting him and his fiance and children this coming weekend.
McCall said Martin and his children regularly visited him in prison, and he is working on rebuilding relationships with his children.
“Corey Jr. was 5 (years old) when I went in. They all had visited me in prison. They didn’t know much, only that daddy was locked up for something he didn’t do,” McCall said. “It was very frustrating, my kids growing up without their father, and family members passing away while I was locked up.”
McCall said he thinks he was arrested and charged “basically because of knowing Andrew Miller.”
He said the words “guilty” on all counts did not set in at first.
“I maintained this delusion that I would be home soon,” he recalled. “Then I heard my mother crying and I realized how serious this was.”
Appeals made to the Michigan Court of Appeals and the Michigan Supreme Court were denied but, “I never gave up,” McCall said.
Regina Miller said she also never gave up hope that he would come home. Both said they prayed every night.
McCall said the worst thing about prison was “everything.”
“The food, people telling you when you can take a shower or use the phone,” he said. “You have your share of violent inmates. But if you mind your business and stay away from it, you do OK. I never got hurt.
“The chili was the worst. My momma made great chili. And I wanted seafood, mainly crab legs. They don’t serve them there,” he added with a laugh.
His first night home, his fiance made him crab legs.
McCall said the world changed a lot while he was in prison.
“I’m still learning how to use my new phone,” he said. “And the price of food? The 99-cent bag of chips is a thing of the past. And the traffic. Oh my goodness, everybody is driving, fast and reckless.”
McCall said prison changed him, in good ways and bad.
“It gave me time to think and learn who I am,” he said. “I’m really a family man. I love my family and I want the best for them. But what’s bad is my sleeping habits. Sometimes I have trouble sleeping next to her (Regina). Prison made me want to be alone a lot.”
Regina Martin said he is pretty open about things that are bothering him, and, “we talk about it.”
His immediate plan is to enjoy life with his family. He hopes to help their son, who does lawn care, start a successful business.
McCall said it’s also his intent to pay it forward.
“My goal is to give back and help the ones like me,” he said. “I want to get involved with the Innocence Project.”