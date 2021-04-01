BENTON TOWNSHIP — COVID-19 vaccines are making a difference during the newest wave of cases, local health officials said Wednesday.
“It’s possible what we’re really seeing is an absence of hundreds of cases for adults that are protected,” Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD), said during an update via Facebook Live.
Berrien County gained 1,088 new COVID-19 cases during March. That’s nearly double the number of cases the county recorded in February, and just higher than the 972 cases the county recorded in October at the start of the largest wave. November was the peak for cases, with 3,628.
“We are seeing right now about 48 new cases a day on average,” Britten said. “That’s been steadily increasing the last three weeks.”
But she said it isn’t because of an increase in testing. That has remained flat at about 400 tests a day for the last three months.
“If you’re feeling COVID symptoms, respiratory symptoms, like a cough or a fever, we really encourage you to get tested,” Britten said. “Testing is one of the really important tools we can use to break these chains of transmission.”
On Wednesday, Berrien County gained 70 new cases, four new recoveries and one new death.
The county recorded nine COVID-19 deaths during March, 19 in February and 28 in January.
Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland, warned Wednesday during the update that just because younger people are getting sick now, doesn’t mean they can’t die from a COVID-19 infection.
“When enough people get infected, somebody’s going to end up in the hospital, somebody’s going to end up in the ICU on a ventilator and somebody’s going to die,” he said.
The hospital reported 24 COVID-positive patients admitted Wednesday morning. That’s the same as on Tuesday, but up from 18 last Wednesday.
Hamel said Spectrum Health hospitals continue to admit a younger cohort of patients, including children in recent weeks.
“We have folks less than 30 on ventilators in the ICU,” he said. “We have more in their 40s and 50s than we had before. The average age of patients being admitted is about 10 years younger than it was just a few weeks ago.”
He said that’s definitely related to vaccine successes.
“We would be in so much worse shape if we had not been so diligent in immunizing some of the oldest folks in our population. We would just be inundated right now,” Hamel said.
Vaccine update
The BCHD and Spectrum Health Lakeland are now scheduling anyone 16+ (for Pfizer) and 18+ (for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) for a vaccine appointment.
Starting Monday, all other vaccine providers in Michigan will have open eligibility.
“Now is the time for everyone to get in line and get a vaccine,” Hamel said Wednesday. “We’ve worked through our backlog and are waiting for you to come get it.”
Britten added that it’s starting to take longer for vaccine clinics to fill up, signaling a decline in demand. People 65 and older are still being prioritized for appointments.
As of Tuesday, nearly 70 percent of Berrien County residents 65+ have received at least their first dose of vaccine, with more than 50 percent that are fully vaccinated, according to state figures.
Berrien County vaccine providers have administered, as of Tuesday, 67,768 doses of vaccine, with 24,804 of those being second doses.
To self schedule yourself for a vaccine through the health department or hospital, visit bchdmi.org/covid19 or www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19.
Quarantine reminders
With the increase in COVID-19 cases, the BCHD is warning they may not be able to follow up with close contacts of positive cases right away.
A close contact is defined as someone who was within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes within a 24-hour period starting from two days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic cases two days prior to positive specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated.
Close contacts should start quarantining themselves right away, except for medical care, and get tested if they start to develop symptoms.
Household members of the close contact do not need to quarantine unless they start to develop symptoms.
Those who test positive should isolate in a room away from other household members, use a separate bathroom if possible, wear a mask around others in their home, and clean and disinfect surfaces often.
Someone who tests positive for COVID can resume normal activities when it’s been 10 days since symptoms started (or 10 days since test if no symptoms), they are fever free for 24 hours, and their symptoms have improved.
Britten said those infected with one of the COVID-19 variants will need to isolate for 14 days. She said there have been 12 such cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant found in Berrien County.
A close contact quarantine should last 10 days. However, if they test negative on day five or after, they may return to work or school on day eight.
The BCHD recommends close contacts stay quarantined the full 10 days, and continue to monitor for symptoms for a full 14 days.
Fully vaccinated people with no COVID-like symptoms do not need to quarantine or be tested following an exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, as their risk of infection is low, according to the BCHD.
Those who need an isolation or quarantine letter for their employer should visit bchdmi.org/covid19, or call 1-800-815-5485.