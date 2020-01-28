It’s almost the end of January. It’s not too early to think about what may very well be the most important thing we’ll do in 2020: voting. Even if you know you’re registered and you know you are — or aren’t — voting early with an absentee ballot, here’s why you should keep reading this column.
It’s about voting, not who you should vote for.
American heroes have protested, been arrested, gone to jail — died — so we can all vote. And we can do so now in Michigan without going out in the rain. Can we in good conscience do less?
Chances are we’re not all going to want to, or to be able to, volunteer to help get out the vote. But we could all have a conversation or two or three about voting. We might be able to answer a question or to reassure someone they can vote even if they don’t have a driver’s license. Maybe we can help someone navigate the website to register or to request a ballot or to find out where they go to vote. We could run off a copy of the new voter rights flyer and post it for people to see.
I spent some time poking around the Michigan Voter Information Center on the Michigan Secretary of State website (Google “Michigan SOS elections”) to answer some questions I came up with and found all the following information — and more.
I hear about states purging voter rolls. How can I make sure I’m registered?
You can answer that question here: michigan.gov/vote. As a matter of fact, if you go to this address looking for other election information, you may find yourself frustrated because it insists on answering the “am I registered” question. Click on the three lines in the upper right corner if you want different info or Google “Michigan SOS elections.”
I can register right up to and including election day, right?
Right. You can. But if you leave it until the very last minute and want to register on election day, don’t go to your polling place. Go to your township or city clerk. You’ll register there, apply for and be given an absentee ballot, fill it in and submit it right there to vote — one stop shopping. You can find out exactly who your clerk is and where they are located online. Start at the Michigan SOS Elections page or Google the phrase “Michigan my clerk.”
A handy chart makes very clear the deadlines and the identification information you’ll need. Look for the button on the Michigan SOS Elections page, or Google “Michigan new voter rights flyer.” As a matter of fact, I think it would be a real service to post a copy of this flyer in high school classrooms, coffee houses, stores — any place with a bulletin board.
I don’t have to say I’m going to be out of town. I can vote with an absentee ballot even if I just don’t want to wait in line with three squirmy kids after a long day at work, can’t I?
You can indeed, thanks to the voters who changed the law with their votes. Guidelines and applications are online. Info is also included on the “new voter rights flyer” mentioned above — another good reason to post it where all can see.
Do I need a photo ID to vote in Michigan?
No. You will be asked for a photo ID when you go to the polls, and you can use one of several options, including a driver’s license or even a high school ID. Check other options online. But if you don’t have any of those — or even if you just left it at home — all you have to do is sign an affidavit saying you are not in possession of a photo ID and you’re good to go.
Speaking of photos, can I take a picture of myself in the voting booth with three squirmy kids to document my going above and beyond to do my civic duty?
No. You can take a photo in the ballot box of your own ballot, but that’s it — no selfies. You also may not take selfies or any photos “anywhere within the area where people are voting” and can’t share images of your completed ballot within 100 feet of the polling place.
Perhaps the last word should belong to a couple of ex-presidents: one a Republican, one a Democrat.
"The future of this republic is in the hands of the American voter.”
– Dwight D. Eisenhower
“There’s no such thing as a vote that doesn't matter.”
– Barack Obama