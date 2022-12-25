Nolan M. Ridner Jr., 84, of South Haven, passed away Dec. 19, 2022 peacefully at home following an extended illness.
Nolan’s wish was to be cremated and not have a memorial service.
Nolan was born Aug. 1, 1938 in Monroe to Nolan M. Sr. and Minnie Ridner. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1957 and married Millie Ellison later that same year.
He began working part time as a draftsman for Michigan Gas Utilities while still in high school and continued working full time after graduation. He also joined the Michigan National Guard, serving from 1957 to 1961. Nolan transferred to South Haven, in 1966 to become Superintendent of Operations for Michigan Gas Utilities where he worked until retiring in 1995.
After retirement, Nolan and Millie spent the next 25 years wintering in Ft. Myers Beach Fla., coming back to South Haven for the spring and summer months. Nolan enjoyed working around their home and spending time with family. While in Florida, he enjoyed walking, golfing, tennis, horseshoes and happy hour with their many snowbird friends.
Nolan and Millie are members of the Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Haven. Nolan was also a member of the American Legion and a Mason.
Nolan is survived by his wife Millie Ridner; children Martin Ridner and April (Vance) van Wieren; grandchildren AJ (Nichole Keag) van Wieren and Amber (Jordan) Davoll; great-grandchildren Shay van Wieren (6), Taylor Davoll (4) and Jackson Davoll (8 months); sisters Beverly Burgard and Janice (Carl) Farmer; and many nieces and nephews.
Nolan was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gerald Ridner.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Caring Circle Hospice.
