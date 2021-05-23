To the editor,
I want to point out that I agree that some people are milking the unemployment system, but there are a lot of people that would happily return to work, if they could find reliable, reasonably priced day care.
There are so many single parent families out there, and families that need to have both parents working to make ends meet. I have several family members in both categories.
And let’s agree, it’s not an easy job to watch infants and toddlers. So who can begrudge the day care’s prices for the prices they charge. And now our governor has mandated masks on children 2-4 as well.
So before any one says that the reason people aren’t going back to work is because they’re lazy, or greedy, please look around and as the old saying goes, “Walk a mile in my shoes.”
Roberta Duncan
Covert