At a time when America’s racial divisions have come to the forefront with the pending trial of a white Minneapolis, Minn. police officer accused of killing black resident George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly eight minutes, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a white woman from South Haven would write a novel about her friendship with a Black girl while growing up in the fictional town of Heaven, patterned after South Haven.
But that wasn’t the original intention Lisa Palanca had in penning the book, “The Dark Side of Heaven” with her life-long friend and former classmate, Lynn Harris.
“Lynn and I were prompted to write a book about 5 or 6 years ago,” Palanca recalled. “We were talking at a class reunion about how two girls grew up literally in two different worlds only a little over a mile apart. We spoke of how differently we had been brought up yet had the same concept of family and right and wrong.”
The two women, who have been friends for 50 years, put off writing the book until this past year, when Black Lives Matters protests broke out throughout the country, including one in South Haven, following the death of Floyd.
“This (past) year, as White Privilege was being looked at closely, there was a realization that was uncomfortable to look at,” Palanca said. “There were many ways, some pointed out in the book, where Black members of our small hometown kept to themselves and the town facilitated that. I thought it was important to point out what it was like back then.”
“The Dark Side of Heaven” tells the story of Lisa, a white girl living along the lakeshore and Lynn, a black girl residing a few streets away.
The two, who meet in high school, become friends even though Lisa has grown up with privileges not afforded to Blacks. Yet, both girls think they are living life the way it was meant to be. It was the 1970s and the racial divide was still wide. Yet as there friendship blossoms, Lisa begins to realize both girls, despite a difference in race, are the same in many ways, especially when they discover the involvement of people familiar to them who are caught up in a human trafficking ring. Both girls band together to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Although the book takes place in the fictional town of Heaven, there are quite a few references to what South Haven was like for people in the 1970s. Known as a tourism town with its close proximity to Lake Michigan, Heaven was also becoming known as the Blueberry Capitol of the World. Kids like Lisa spent summers picking the blue fruit for extra spending money. Spending a day at the beach wasn’t much fun in the ‘70s due to the Alewife die off. Teens who wanted a beach to themselves often went to Deer Lick Creek.
As a sentence in the book’s opening chapter states, “As long as everyone kept in step, a peaceful life could go on.”
But one neighborhood in Heaven stood out from other neighborhoods. The description of the neighborhood is based on the real-life South Haven neighborhood that over the years has been referred to by the derogatory term, “The Zone,” because of its subsidized housing and the number of Black residents who have lived there.
In the book, the neighborhood is described in the following way: “Within Heaven’s city limits, a four-block square was cleared where small, federally funded HUD houses were built near the public schools. Adjacent to the park and factories, people called the area the Zone. It was as if the black people in town had heard the call to circle their wagons, because the Zone housed most of the African American families in the entire town.”
Although some local residents reading “The Dark Side of Heaven” may be offended by the depiction of the Elkenburg Park neighborhood, Palanca says they shouldn’t be.
“No one should be offended by a fictional story based on some facts,” she said. “For many years South Haven was a place where white privilege really didn’t have a spot. There were very few families that were super wealthy. But I do think the high school did its best to even the field by having educators of color and really embracing the forward movement of Civil Rights in the 1970s.”
“The Dark Side of Heaven” is the second book Palanca, a retired school teacher, has written.
“I wrote a book for teachers that was non fiction,” she said. “This is my first foray into a fiction novel.”
With Harris now living in Nashville, Tenn. where she works as an insurance professional, collaboration on the novel was a little tricky.
“Since Lynn lives in Nashville, our correspondence has been email and phone or text,” Palanca said. “I asked Lynn probing questions about family, growing up, food, structure of life, and she provided me with notes and stories that I was able to weave into a story. When I was finished, I would send it to her to make sure it had her OK. In that way, we collaborated on everything ... We used some familiar characters but blended many ideas of past and present so that it was interesting.”
“The Dark Side of Heaven,” published by Two Hands Publishing in Kalamazoo, is available through Amazon.