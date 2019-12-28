Adelaide Simone Farina
Adelaide Simone Farina, 105 years young, of New Buffalo passed away at the Rittenhouse Village in Michigan City, Ind., on Dec. 25, 2019.
Adelaide was born on June 8, 1914, in Odell, Ill., to the late Amos and Isalem (Iscariot) Martinal. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo.
Adelaide captured everyone’s heart with her grace and charm. She married the love of her life, Dominic J. Farina, on Jan. 6, 1945, in Valparaiso, Ind. Living as long as she did must have some secrets, and if you would ask her she would tell you, “Work hard and be happy.” She did exactly that for 73 years as a banker and retired long after the typical retirement age. Adelaide served her community as one of the first female bank presidents in the state; she was a past president of the New Buffalo Savings Bank and also a past board director. Adelaide, with her husband, Dominic, enjoyed traveling and visiting many states and distant parts of the world – Hawaii, California, China, Mexico, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Greece to name a few. They especially enjoyed their winter trips to Acapulco, where they made many long-time friends.
Adelaide enjoyed bowling (she was especially proud of her 650 series bowling award), crocheting and needlepoint. She was a lifelong and honorary member of the Altar and Rosary Society of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. Adelaide still exercised daily, played bingo, went on bus rides and loved socializing with friends. She always had a “God bless you,” or “I love you,” and a hug to share. Everyone will truly miss her.
Adelaide is survived by her four children: Richard (Susan) Farina of Centreville, V.I., Mary Ann (Bill) Vanderbrook of New Buffalo, Ronald Farina of New Buffalo and Paul (Anna) Farina of Cincinnati; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Dominic Farina (Dec. 31, 2017); three brothers, Henry, Lucien and Frank; and two sisters, Blanche and Mary.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in New Buffalo, with the Rev. John Peter Ambrose officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo. Visitation with the family precedes the service from 9:45-10:45 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Lake Altar and Rosary Society or to St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at www.sommerfeldchapel.com.