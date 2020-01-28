Adell’s life began Oct. 17, 1921, in Watervliet. She was a lifetime Watervliet resident, where she graduated from high school and enjoyed raising her family. On March 8, 1941, she married the love of her life, Lester Mundt, and they enjoyed 68 loving years together. Adell enjoyed canning with her husband, baking and cooking for her family. She was a member of Watervliet Free Methodist Church for many years. Adell died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Graceway at Countryside in South Haven.
Adell leaves behind a large loving family to cherish her memory including: four children, Sharon Martorano, Thomas (Elizabeth) Mundt, Barbara (Johnny) White and Lori (Jerry) Davis; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; a brother, Wilson Frazier; and many nieces and nephews.