Adriano Boffi
Adriano Boffi, 42, of Coloma passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Lakeland Hospital in Watervliet.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 7454 Paw Paw Ave. in Watervliet. Cremation has taken place. Those wishing to leave a message or share a memory with the family online may do so at www.duffieldpastrick.com.
Adrian was born in San Leandro, Calif., on July 20, 1977, to Thomas and Bernadette Boffi. He and his wife, Aprile, were married in 2001, and the couple relocated to Michigan four years later. Adrian was a heavy equipment operator and had been employed with Kalin Construction for the past 13 years.
He is survived by his wife, Aprile; his mother, Bernadette (Carroll) Johnson; his father, Tom Boffi; his sister, Lela Boffi; and his much-loved fur babies, Annabelle and Attie. Additional survivors include his extended family of siblings, Mandi, Cristy, Sienna, Mariah and Michaelangelo.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Christian Boffi; maternal and paternal grandparents; and two much-loved uncles.