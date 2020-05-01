Akuya (A queen born on Wednesday) Nefertiti Dixon was born on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 1991, in Milwaukee, to the union of George and Marcheta Dixon. Tete departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 1:30 a.m. in St. Louis.
Tete attended Milwaukee Public Schools, Chicago Public Schools, Benton Harbor High School and graduated from the Tri County Bridge Academy. As a teen and adult, she united with of Word of Truth Ministries under the leadership of Bishop James Hightower. She was water baptized and received Christ as her personal Savior. Tete was employed with Bluewater Plant in Benton Harbor until her untimely death.