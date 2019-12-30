Al Remick
Al Remick, 56, of South Haven died Friday, Dec. 27, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo after a brief illness, with his loved ones by his side.
Al was born June 5, 1963 in South Haven. Al graduated from South Haven High School in 1981. Al married Angie Morgan on July 8, 1995 at the Casco United Methodist Church. He has worked in the automobile industry for the last 20 years. For the past four years he was the service manager at Dominion Auto Group in Benton Harbor.
Al loved buying and selling antiques, going to auctions and flea markets, playing black jack, watching the hummers (hummingbirds), riding his scooter and also his golf cart with his “son” Jasper. He loved collecting many things especially hot wheels, radio flyer wagons and M & M memorabilia.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Diana and Stanley Kowitz.
Surviving is his wife, Angie Remick of South Haven. Children, Brandon Remick of Grand Rapids, Joshua (Chelsea) Remick, Abbey (Jashi) Ramirez and Allie Remick all of South Haven; eight grandchildren; Sister, Pam (Daniel) Spratt of South Haven; and by his faithful companion, an American Bulldog named Jasper (which Al referred to as his little boy.)
Memorial services will be Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Kibbie Christian Reformed Church (00479 County Road 687, South Haven, MI 49090). In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the family. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.