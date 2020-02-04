Alada Schnake, 74, of South Haven passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort, S.C.
She was born May 8, 1945, to John P. and Annie N. (Harbin) Darty in Carbon Hill, Ala. She lived in the Bangor and South Haven area. Alada married James D. Schnake on Feb. 8, 1964. They shared 55 years of marriage. Alada was employed at the South Haven Rubber Company for many years. She enjoyed working in her vegetable and flower gardens. She was always in the kitchen cooking or baking something to share with others.