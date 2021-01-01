Alan Beach, 78, of St. Joseph passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 555 E. Delaware Ave., Benton Harbor, with Fr. James Adams officiating. Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday at the church. Burial will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Those wishing to share a memory of Alan online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.