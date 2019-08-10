Alan Leonard Tollas
Alan Leonard Tollas, 37, of Baroda passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 9193 Cleveland Ave., Baroda, with the Rev. Nan Dehnke officiating. Friends may meet with the family from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Ruggles Cemetery, Baroda. Memorial contributions may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 67, Baroda, MI 49101. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Alan was born on his grandfather Leonard’s birthday on Feb. 28, 1982. He is the son of Mark and Cheryl (Riske) Tollas. Alan worked at Eagle Technologies. He loved being outdoors hunting and fishing, especially at a special cabin in the Upper Peninsula. Alan loved spending time with his children, and enjoyed watching the Cub’s and anything and everything Notre Dame.
Alan is survived by his children, Lillian and Lucas Tollas; parents, Mark and Cheryl Tollas; brother, Matthew Tollas; grandmother, Ileen Tollas; and a special friend, Jaclyn Dobleski.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard Tollas and Robert and Rayella Riske.