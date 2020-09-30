Alan Palmer, 72, of New Buffalo died peacefully Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in the comfort of his family’s presence.
He was born Aug. 27, 1948, in Virginia to Kermit Sr. and Madeline Mullins.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through HP All-Access.
You can purchase a single day to read the paper online or for a better deal, click Purchase Subscription below to read it for just $10/month!
Becoming windy with showers developing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 63F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 30, 2020 @ 10:37 am
Alan Palmer, 72, of New Buffalo died peacefully Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in the comfort of his family’s presence.
He was born Aug. 27, 1948, in Virginia to Kermit Sr. and Madeline Mullins.