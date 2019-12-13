Albert Mihalik
Under the watchful eye of our Lord, Albert Mihalik, 98, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the home of his daughter, Judy Schmidt.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, with Pastor Jesse Knox officiating. Burial will follow in Lincoln Township Cemetery in Stevensville. Friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Those wishing to share a memory of Albert online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Albert was born Nov. 21, 1921, in Chicago, to Stephen and Anna (Molina) Mihalik, and moved to Bridgman as a youngster. Albert married Evelyn Hendrix on Oct. 31, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, Mich., and were happily married for 65 years until her passing. Albert served in the Army Air Corp in World War II in Rhineland. Albert was a foreman at Clark Equipment for 37 years. He retired at the age of 57 and continued to farm grapes, fruit trees and garden. He was known for his tasty tomatoes and concord wine. Albert was member of the Stevensville American Legion Post 568 as well as St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served as an elder.
Those who loved his gentle spirit and will miss him are: his daughter, Judith (Arthur) Schmidt; daughter-in-law, Carol Mihalik; grandson, Steve (Krista) Mihalik, and their children Makena, Helaina and Sophia Mihalik; grandson, Scott (Kimberly) Mihalik, and their children Mikhail and Cadien Mihalik; granddaughter, Donna Schmidt; granddaughter, Kimberly (Michael) VanDalen, and their child Emerson VanDalen; grandson, Brian Schmidt; sister, Anna Benko; and many nieces and nephews.
Those greeting him in heaven include his parents; wife, Evelyn Mihalik; son, Trooper Robert Mihalik; and siblings, Steve Mihalik, Walter Duchay, Olga Lepsi and William Mihalik.