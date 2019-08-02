Alexis McIntosh
Alexis McIntosh, 8 months, of Benton Harbor died at her home on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Services celebrating her life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Crystal Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township.
Alexis was born Nov. 5, 2018, in Kalamazoo to Selena Yanez and Larry McIntosh.
Her family includes her parents; her grandparents, Larry and Regina McIntosh and Eduardo and Natalia Yanez; and her siblings, Shakira McIntosh, Sophia Smith and Brendan Smith.