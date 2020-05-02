Alfred B. Edwards was a man of God, husband, father, uncle, friend and police officer. “Show yourself in all respects to be a model of good works, and in your teaching show integrity, dignity,” Titus 2:7 (NIV). Alfred B. Edwards exemplified this Bible verse throughout his life. Therefore, it should come as no surprise the imprint he had on others who came to know him. His faith was the foundation of who he aspired to be.
He was married to Virginia for 66 years, until her death in 2015. Alfred always made his family’s safety and well-being a priority. Their life was built on mutual devotion and respect. Alfred set examples for his three children that reflected his honesty and integrity, while also encouraging them to find their own spiritual path. As his health conditioned changed, Alfred moved to Grand Rapids, Mich. He received unlimited care and support from his children, who attended to his every need and desire.