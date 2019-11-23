Alice J. Kriesten
Alice J. Kriesten, 87, of South Haven, formerly of Bangor passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at River Ridge Retirement Village in South Haven.
Alice was born Jan. 9, 1932, in Chicago, the daughter of Harry and Grace (Morris) Harris, and she had lived the majority of her life in the Bangor area. She was secretary and a council member for the city of Bangor, and served for the city council for many years, served with the Bangor Fire Department Board for about 25 years, donated all of her pay for equipment for the department and found and hired the current police and fire chiefs for Bangor. She, along with her sister, Florence, who was a member of the Bangor Jayettes, sewed the first cape of red velvet and white wedding satin and the first crown, for the Miss Bangor Pagent.
She married Leon "Lefty" Kriesten on Dec. 8, 1956, and had 62 wonderful years. She loved to help rescue dogs and cats.
Surviving are her husband, Lefty; two special nephews, Harry (Mary) Weber and Scott (Kelly) Weber; sister-in-law, Nancy Edgington Harris; brother-in-law, Bob Weber; those who know her as aunt or grandma; and many other nieces, nephews and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her son, William "Bill" Selles; brother, Joseph Harris; and sister, Florence Weber.
The family will meet friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, and noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Bangor Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, where the funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in Arlington Hill Cemetery, Bangor. www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.