Alison’s life began April 25, 1957, in Detroit. She grew up in Birmingham, Mich., and graduated from Groves High School. After high school, she continued her education at Western Michigan University, earning her bachelor’s degree. While at WMU she met the love of her life, Robert Heimsath. She later went back to school to become a registered nurse. Alison loved being an emergency room and oncology nurse; her love for her profession created friendships with many of her oncology patients. As much as she loved being a nurse, Alison loved being a wife, mother and especially a grandmother. Upon retiring, she and Robert moved to Paw Paw to be able to spend every day with grandchildren.
Alison leaves behind a loving family to cherish her memory, which includes: her husband of 42 years, Robert Heimsath; three children, Ryan (Lisa) Heimsath, Rachel (Kevin) McAlvey and April (Elton) Oakley; 12 grandchildren: James, Isaac, Claire, Peter, Livi, MaryGrace, Adelyn, LilyAnna, Evaleigh, Eliana, Elisabeth and Annalise; two siblings, Julie (Mark) Brown and Trip (Morag) Brown; and many nieces and nephews.