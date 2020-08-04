Allan A. Havlicek, 72, of Bridgman passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Friends may visit with his family from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road., St. Joseph. A prayer service and memorial will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Friends may also visit with the family from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, 5088 S. Archer Ave., Chicago. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 5300 S. Natoma Ave., Chicago. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, Ill. Memorial contributions may be made to Berrien County Parkinson Support Group, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.