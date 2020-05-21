The Rev. Allen Harvell departed this life on May 17, 2020, at home in Michigan City, Ind.
Allen Harvell was born on Dec. 7, 1932, to the late Allen Harvell and Maebell Spencer Harvell in Luxora, Ark. He grew up in Luxora and received his formal education from Burdett Junior High School. In July of 1952, Allen moved to Benton Harbor, where he fell in love with Ella Byrd. They were joined in holy matrimony in September of 1953, and to this union six children were born. He later remarried twice to Doris Owens and Zenobia Crenshaw.