Allen J. Trulove, 60, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home in Sodus.
Allen was born April 27, 1960, in Benton Harbor, to George and Lila Trulove. He was employed at New Products Corp. in Benton Harbor for 42 years doing furnace fabrication and general maintenance. Allen was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. He enjoyed building things, home repair, fishing on the St. Joseph River, NASCAR racing, World War II history, going for walks and listening to his favorite Christian music. In the past, Allen loved attending his daughter’s music and sporting events and volunteering to support her church youth group and mission trips.