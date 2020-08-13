Alphonso Posey Sr., 69, of Benton Harbor departed this life Aug. 10, 2020. A private service will be held. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbinsbrothersfh.com.
Alphonso was born in Benton Harbor on July 2, 1951, to McNeal and Karine Posey.
He was raised in Chicago and came back and forth to Benton Harbor in the summers.
When he returned to Michigan in 2010, he started attending Second Baptist and reinstated during Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday. His favorite thing was learning the Word of God. He was honored as one of the Men of the Year in 2019 and was also honored by the Usher Board Ministry.
His real passion was being a servant in the house of God. When there was any culinary function that Mother Rodez (affectionally known as “My Baby”) was working, he was there.
He was employed at The Salvation Army for over five years and he enjoyed his job. In addition to working, he would go and take care of his father faithfully.
Leaving to cherish his memories are his children: Alphonso (Erica) Posey, Jr., Tomica Williams, Tramary Williams, Michael Harris, twins: Patrick and Patrice Posey, Angel Posey, and Torrence Williams; his siblings: Edward (Barbara) Sayles Jr., Ronnie (Tracey) Posey, Evelyn Grimes, Amelia (Angelo) Scott, bonus sister, Glenda Kay Bell, and a host of grand and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including special niece and nephew: LaWanda Adams and Pierre Butler.
Preceding him in death were his parents, grandmother, one sister, one brother and one nephew.